Take a look back at Mackenzie Dern’s UFC rise

Mackenzie Dern is off to a fast start in her UFC and MMA career with a 5-1 record in the promotion and a 10-1 record overall. Dern also holds a 60-percent submission rate in her professional career.

Dern faces her first top five ranked opponent at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23) on Saturday when she takes on No. 5 ranked Nina Ansaroff.

Demetrious Johnson taking Adriano Moraes seriously, laughs off proving anything to Dana White

(Courtesy of UFC)