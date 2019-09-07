Take a look back at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s journey to UFC champion

(Courtesy of UFC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov became the first UFC champion from Russia with his victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in 2018. Take a look back through Nurmagomedov’s journey to UFC gold. “The Eagle” puts his belt on the line for the second time when he faces Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event on Saturday.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.