Take a look back at every UFC middleweight champion | Video

Eleven men hailing from six different countries have held the undisputed UFC middleweight belt since its introduction at UFC 33 in 2001. One man, Anderson Silva, held the title for over six years from 2007-2013 and was the first champion to defend a belt 10 times. Look back at all the middleweight champions from Dave Menne to Israel Adesanya.

UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

