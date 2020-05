Take a look back at every UFC lightweight champion

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go through UFC history as we pay tribute to every lightweight champion in the promotion’s history. From Jens Pulver to Khabib Nurmagomedov and everyone along the way. As of May 1, 2020. The first lightweight champion was crowned at UFC 30 in February 2001.

