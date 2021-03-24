Take a look back at every Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC finish

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. Last week, the fight promotion officially recognized Nurmagomedov’s retirement, removed him from the rankings and booked a title bout for the vacant belt between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Nurmagomedov walked away with a perfect 29-0 record. He captured the title at UFC 223 in April 2018 and defended it three times. His title defenses were against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje. At the time of his retirement, Nurmagomedov was ranked the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“The Eagle” had a legendary career. Take a look back at all of Nurmagomedov’s finishes inside the cage.

