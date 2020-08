Take a look back at every heavyweight champion in UFC history

As of August, 2020, there have been 18 different men that have held UFC heavyweight gold. Mark Coleman became the first heavyweight champ back at UFC 12 in 1997 when he defeated Dan Severn in Dothan, Alabama. The two most recent champions, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet for their trilogy fight at UFC 252.

(Video courtesy of UFC)