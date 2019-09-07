Take a look back at Dustin Poirier’s journey to UFC champion

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier became the interim UFC lightweight champion earlier this year at UFC 236 with a victory over featherweight champion Max Holloway. Take a look back through Poirier’s journey to UFC gold.

Poirier looks to solidify his belt with that of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 242 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

