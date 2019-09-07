Take a look back at Dustin Poirier’s journey to UFC champion

HOT OFF THE WIRE
(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier became the interim UFC lightweight champion earlier this year at UFC 236 with a victory over featherweight champion Max Holloway. Take a look back through Poirier’s journey to UFC gold.

Poirier looks to solidify his belt with that of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 242 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov make Conor McGregor quit (UFC 242 fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

