Take a look back at Chuck Liddell’s legendary career: the UFC’s first superstar

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chuck Liddell connected, with knockout punches and with fans around the world, like no UFC fighter before him, and became the UFC’s first true crossover superstar.

Take a look back at “the Iceman,” who finished his career as an instant UFC Hall of Famer and the record for most knockouts in UFC light heavyweight history. Liddell’s rivalries included Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture, and he was the fight chosen by UFC president Dana White to represent the company in Pride FC’s grand prix.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson: Khabib needs an ‘ass whoopin’; wants to go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor

UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.