HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor

featuredKhabib shuts down Conor McGregor rematch: ‘Not the guy who don’t win nothing last 3 years’

Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC Ottawa post scrum

featuredCowboy Cerrone provides update on grotesque UFC 238 eye injury and what’s next

Neiman Gracie - Bellator

featuredNeiman Gracie carries family legacy into Bellator 222 title fight with Rory MacDonald

Henry Cejudo UFC 238 two belts

featuredHenry Cejudo: ‘I’m the face of the UFC now’

Take a look back at Chuck Liddell’s legendary career: the UFC’s first superstar

June 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chuck Liddell connected, with knockout punches and with fans around the world, like no UFC fighter before him, and became the UFC’s first true crossover superstar.

Take a look back at “the Iceman,” who finished his career as an instant UFC Hall of Famer and the record for most knockouts in UFC light heavyweight history. Liddell’s rivalries included Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture, and he was the fight chosen by UFC president Dana White to represent the company in Pride FC’s grand prix.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson: Khabib needs an ‘ass whoopin’; wants to go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor

UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA