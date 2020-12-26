Take a look back at Arnold Allen’s stunning comeback against Mads Burnell

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 26, 2020
The UFC’s 2020 has come to an end with last weekend’s UFC Vegas 17, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look back at some of the amazing fights that have taken place, not only in 2020, but in the last few years.

Check out this stunning comeback from Arnold Allen in his May 2018 bout with Mads Burnell.

Allen was supposed to have fought Jeremy Stephens in early November, but Stephens had to withdraw because of an injury.

Allen’s current record stands at 16-1. He has won all seven of his UFC bouts, and is ranked as one of the promotion’s Top 10 fighters at featherweight.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

