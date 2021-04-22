HOT OFF THE WIRE
Take a look back at Anthony Smith’s best UFC finishes

April 22, 2021
Anthony “Lionheart” Smith doesn’t want to have to rely on the judges and is looking for the finish each and every time he steps into the Octagon. Smith has only won two of his 34 professional victories via decision in his career.

Smith (34-16) kicks off the UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 main card on Saturday against Jimmy Crute (12-1). Smith will enter the fight ranked no. 6 in the light heavyweight division while Crute sits in the no. 13.

