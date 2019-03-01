Take a look back and Jon Jones winning the light heavyweight title the first time

(Courtesy of UFC)

Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks back at UFC 128 when he became the youngest UFC champion ever after dethroning Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Jones puts his title on the line against Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 main event.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes accused of domestic violence, wife files for divorce and restraining order

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.