Take a look at Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s best UFC fights

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

With wins over Robert Whittaker, Patrick Cote, Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald and Jorge Masvidal under his belt, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has proven himself to be one of the best welterweights in the UFC.

Thompson steps into the UFC Nashville main event on Saturday opposite former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results.