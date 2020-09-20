Take a look at every light heavyweight champion in UFC history

From Frank Shamrock to Jon Jones, and every champion in between, take a look back through the journey of the UFC light heavyweight championship belt, which debuted back in 1997.

The 205-pound championship was vacated by Jon Jones on Aug. 17. Dominick Reyes will face Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 253 co-main event to crown a new champion.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

