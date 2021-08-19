Take a look at Cheick Kongo’s Top 5 Bellator MMA finishes | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 19, 2021
Take a look at the most incredible fight finishes from heavyweight powerhouse Cheick “The Darkness” Kongo. Catch Kongo fighting against Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 265 on Friday.

Kongo enters the bout with Kharitonov ranked no. 3 in the heavyweight division, and a win will move him closer to a title shot.

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

