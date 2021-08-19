Take a look at Cheick Kongo’s Top 5 Bellator MMA finishes | Video

Take a look at the most incredible fight finishes from heavyweight powerhouse Cheick “The Darkness” Kongo. Catch Kongo fighting against Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 265 on Friday.

Kongo enters the bout with Kharitonov ranked no. 3 in the heavyweight division, and a win will move him closer to a title shot.

Israel Adesanya on Jon Jones: “He’s getting fat for no reason now.”

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Colby Covington details history with Dustin Poirier: “He was kind of one of the reasons I was forced to leave my old gym.”