Take a deeper look at UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

It has been several years since Conor McGregor starched Dustin Poirier in their first fight. They are now preparing to rematch in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor has since gone on to win UFC championships in two divisions and become one of the biggest sports stars in the world. Poirier has also reshaped himself, having won the interim UFC lightweight title along the way.

Look ahead to the much-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, which is set to headline UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23, in Abu Dhabi.

(Courtesy of UFC)

