Tai Tuivasa wants to ‘knock’ Jon Jones’ head off

September 1, 2022
Tai Tuivasa is gearing up to fight Ciryl Gane in a historic event on Saturday but the heavyweight is already looking ahead.

During the UFC Paris media day, Tuivasa was asked about former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ highly anticipated heavyweight debut.

“Jon Jones is the GOAT. He’s one of the greatest to ever fight. We all know this,” Tuivasa said (h/t MMA Junkie). “But as a heavyweight, no one really knows. I’m sure that he’s still Jon Jones. He’s talented and his skill is great. But heavyweight’s a different kind of league, and we don’t know. We have to wait and see.”

And despite his obvious respect for one of the greatest fighters of all time, he wants to test his own skills against him.

“I’d love to fight him. I’ve said it before: This is why I do this,” he said. “One day when I wrap up this whole fighting gig, I want to say I fought this guy and that guy – the best guys. I don’t want to come out (of the sport) and I didn’t have the opportunity to fight the best. So I’d love to fight Jon, and I’d love to knock his head off, as well. That would be pretty cool.”

‘Rampage’ Jackson suggests Jon Jones take a ‘warm-up fight’ in UFC heavyweight debut

