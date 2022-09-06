Tai Tuivasa releases statement following UFC Paris loss to Ciryl Gane: ‘We’ll be back’

Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa came up short in the UFC Paris main event on Saturday against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in a back-and-forth fight between heavy hitters.

Gane looked impressing in the opening round landing his jab and leg kicks. In the second round, Tuivasa dropped Gane with a right hand. Gane got back to his feet and returned fire hurting Tuivasa with a kick to the body. In the third round, Gane finished Tuivasa with a series of strikes. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

On Monday, Tuivasa released a video statement via Instagram congratulating Gane and thanking his team and training partners.

“Shoutout to Ciryl, he was better than me last night. Or whatever night it was haha. Probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. The fans were crazy. Appreciate all the love. Shoutout to my team, my family that all came over. We’ll be back,” Tuivasa said.

