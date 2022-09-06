HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have verbal altercation at UFC PI – Videos

featuredMarvin Vettori vows to come back better than ever after UFC Paris loss

featuredTai Tuivasa releases statement following UFC Paris loss to Ciryl Gane: ‘We’ll be back’

Nate Diaz - UFC 244 NY press conference

featuredNate Diaz announces launch of combat sports promotion Real Fight Inc. 

Tai Tuivasa releases statement following UFC Paris loss to Ciryl Gane: ‘We’ll be back’

September 6, 2022
NoNo Comments

Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa came up short in the UFC Paris main event on Saturday against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in a back-and-forth fight between heavy hitters.

Gane looked impressing in the opening round landing his jab and leg kicks. In the second round, Tuivasa dropped Gane with a right hand. Gane got back to his feet and returned fire hurting Tuivasa with a kick to the body. In the third round, Gane finished Tuivasa with a series of strikes. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

On Monday, Tuivasa released a video statement via Instagram congratulating Gane and thanking his team and training partners.

“Shoutout to Ciryl, he was better than me last night. Or whatever night it was haha. Probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. The fans were crazy. Appreciate all the love. Shoutout to my team, my family that all came over. We’ll be back,” Tuivasa said.

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have verbal altercation at UFC PI – Videos

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Dana White’s takes mystery call?!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA