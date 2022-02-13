Tai Tuivasa put Derrick Lewis out cold at UFC 271

When Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa entered the Octagon we don’t think anyone knew exactly what to expect.

Most people thought the fight would end in one, and it almost did when, after tons of clinching, Lewis tossed Tuivasa to the canvas like a ragdoll and then unleashed massive ground and pound. But somehow Tuivasa got back to his feet and the fight went into the second round.

But it didn’t take long in the second round for Lewis to annihilate Tuivasa again. The punches and knees seemed neverending but Tuivasa wasn’t going down and he was firing back.

And then out of nowhere Tuivasa landed right on the button with a perfectly timed elbow and dropped Lewis out cold for the shocking finish.

Tuivasa defeated Derrick Lewis via KO, Round 2, 1:40 in the co-main event at UFC 271.

“I’m young and I’m coming and I’m taking over now,” Tuivasa said during his post-fight interview.

Lewis was coming off a first-round win over Chris Daukaus. He was looking to prove Houston wasn’t a jinx after losing his interim title shot when he was defeated by Ciryl Gane in August.

Tuivasa was on a four-fight win streak and looking to secure a big win with hopes of working closer to a shot at the title.