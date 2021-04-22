HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal

featuredJorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch

Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren

featuredSeveral MMA fighters want to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

featuredRobert Whittaker says ‘there’s no other fight’ but the rematch with Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker kicks Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

featuredUFC Vegas 24 bonuses: Whittaker vs. Gastelum lands Fight of the Night

Tabatha Ricci looking to stay undefeated at LFA 105

April 21, 2021
NoNo Comments

Coming into 2021 with an undefeated record, strawweight Tabatha Ricci was looking to keep her winning ways going when she faced Vanessa Grimes at LFA 95 this past January.

For Ricci it didn’t take long to establish herself as someone to watch in her new promotion, submitting Grimes just 67 seconds into the first round of their bout.

“I just fought Vanessa Grimes at the end of January and it was a great fight for me,” Ricci told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a great experience. I think she was a great opponent. I’m very thankful for her to take the fight.

“I was ready and was very happy with what I (was able to) do. Everything happened the way we planned. The plan worked very well and I’m very happy with the victory.”

The win over Grimes was Ricci’s second since returning to MMA in 2020 following several years competing in SEIZA competitions. Ricci doesn’t feel like the time away from the sport has affected her in the least.

“I did it not affect (me) because I had a good camp to work on my holes and improve more of myself and to get way more sharp for the next one,” said Ricci.

“I have been working everything now, but I really enjoy the wrestling because I use my Judo together. I’ve really focused on my wrestling and stand-up, and I’m really excited to show people what I’ve been training.”

This Friday in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Ricci (4-0) will look to remain undefeated when she faces Shawna Ormsby (2-3) in a 115-pound main card bout at LFA 105.

Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch

“She looks like a very good fighter with her background in Jiu-Jitsu and some titles in kickboxing I guess, so I’m looking for do my best and stick to my game plan and try to get an impressive win,” Ricci said of facing Ormsby.

While Ricci is looking forward to a big 2021 for herself, the main thing on her mind right now is her fight with Ormsby. It’s only after Friday will Ricci shift her focus to what’s next.

“I work on my mental (game) and I try to blank my mind,” said Ricci. “I don’t focus too much on the media and show, it’s not my style. I just try to be myself, work with my coach, and focus on the game plan, my fight, and nothing else.

“I think it’s going to be a great year. I’m looking forward to fight more this year. I’m looking forward to have three or four fights this year. I’m looking forward to it being a busy year – that’s my biggest goal for this year.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA