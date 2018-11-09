HOT OFF THE WIRE
T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo for Flyweight Title Targeted for UFC 233

November 9, 2018
Rumors that the flyweight division is going away appear to be premature as a title fight at 125 pounds is currently in the works for UFC 233 with champion Henry Cejudo putting his belt on the line against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

The fight between Dillashaw and Cejudo has been in the works for several weeks but there were numerous details that had to be worked out before the bout could be finalized.

Now sources confirmed that all parties have agreed for Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Dillashaw in a champion versus champion showdown on Jan. 26 in Anaheim.

The UFC has made no official announcements regarding the fight and nothing is confirmed until bout agreements have been signed and returned by both sides.TJ Dillashaw Post-UFC 227 with belt

Over the past few days, rumors have been swirling that the UFC was moving towards the end of the flyweight division with several fighters being released. Some of those athletes then said publicly that their release was tied to the UFC getting rid of the division.

Whatever ultimately happened, the UFC is moving forward with the flyweight title fight at UFC 233 with Cejudo taking on Dillashaw at 125 pounds.

Cejudo defeated long reigning champion Demetrious Johnson in August to become champion and he immediately turns his attention towards a fight against Dillashaw.

Meanwhile, Dillashaw has been attempting to add a second title to his resume ever since he was first offered a fight against Johnson more than a year ago. Now it seems he’ll get his opportunity to win a second world title when he drops down to 125 pounds to face Cejudo in Anaheim.

 

               

