T.J. Dillashaw responds to Cody Garbrandt call out: ‘How is that guy still in the UFC?’

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt called for a trilogy bout against rival and former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw last week. On Wednesday, Dillashaw responded.

“This dude is a b*tch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating bastard. Me vs tj book that shit epo can’t save you anymore,” Garbrandt wrote on Twitter on Oct. 30.

“I don’t even look into it. It makes zero sense to me at all,” Dillashaw said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “How is that guy still in the UFC? He’s lost five of his last six fights. I’m fighting for world titles.”

“He’ll probably have two loses again before I even come back. It won’t even be worth my effort.”

Dillashaw holds two knockout wins over Grabrandt. They are former teammates and coach opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter 25 in 2017.

