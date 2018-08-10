T.J. Dillashaw on Fighting Henry Cejudo: ‘I Walk Right Through You’

T.J. Dillashaw is interested in a fight against new UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo but only under one condition.

He wants to win a second UFC title.

Immediately after pulling off a massive upset win over former champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Cejudo called out Dillashaw and said he was willing to bump up to 135 pounds for the challenge.

Dillashaw, who has previously attempted to face Johnson at 125 pounds, said he’s more than willing to face Cejudo but he’s only interested in the fight if it gives him the opportunity to become a two division champion.

“Cejudo, I’m up for the challenge. I think I walk right through you,” Dillashaw said when speaking to Brendan Schaub on “Below the Belt”. “I think it’d be great. The thing is too, if you want to fight me, I’m coming for you.

“That’s the best financial advice to do. I got two belts. Two-division champ. It’s the thing to do now.”

Dillashaw has stated several times in the past that he has no doubts he would make it down to flyweight with no problems even though he’s competed his entire fighting career as a bantamweight.

According to the reigning king at 135 pounds, he actually came in under the bantamweight limit for his last fight against Cody Garbrandt, further proving he’s more than capable of cutting down to flyweight.

“Absolutely [I’ll go down to 125 pounds]. I can make it easy,” Dillashaw said. “I got down the day of weigh-ins to 133 [pounds]. I weighed 133 the day of weigh-ins and I was like ‘oh s–t I might as well drink a couple more pounds’. I made weight easy, super easy.”

There are plenty of options on the table for Dillashaw right now including a rematch with former champion Dominick Cruz as well as top contenders like Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao, who are champing at the bit for a title shot.

Dillashaw is willing to face whoever the UFC puts in front of him but a matchup against Cejudo with the chance to become a two-division champion sounds like a great idea.

“He’s a gold medalist, he’s a UFC champion, he’s got some followers. He’s got a name,” Dillashaw said about Cejudo. “I’d love to smash him. It’s a great one to put under my belt.”