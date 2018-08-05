T.J. Dillashaw Closes Rivalry with Cody Garbrandt with Vicious First Round TKO

T.J. Dillashaw has finally slammed the door shut on his long standing rivalry with former teammate Cody Garbandt.

After earning a TKO win against him last November, Dillashaw was asked to step back into the Octagon to face Garbrandt a second time on Saturday night at UFC 227.

This time around it took Dillashaw less than one round to dispatch Garbrandt as the reigning bantamweight champion earned a vicious first round TKO to cement his spot as the best 135-pound fighter in the world.

Much like the last fight, Garbrandt was quick out of the gate as he looked to take the center of the Octagon and put the pressure on Dillashaw early with his powerful punching attack.

Dillashaw showed poise and confidence when exchanging shots early by throwing powerful counter punches and then getting out of the way before Garbrandt could land with his knockout power.

Still, Garbrandt kept charging forward and it appeared he clipped Dillashaw with a good punch that he had to believe rattled the bantamweight champion.

Unfortunately as Garbrandt then charged forward by thinking there was blood in the water, Dillashaw unleashed a perfectly timed counter right hand that dropped the Ohio native down to the canvas.

From there it was all Dillashaw as he began pouring on the punishment with a barrage of shots on the ground as Garbrandt valiantly tried to get back to his feet.

Garbrandt did manage to get back up again but that just left an opening for Dillashaw to continue firing away at him with a furious series of punches that finally crumbled the former 135-pound champion as referee Herb Dean rushed into stop the contest.

Dillashaw celebrated his victory as he defends his bantamweight title and effectively ends his rivalry with Garbrandt after finishing him with strikes on two separate occasions.

“I am the best bantamweight of all time. Here right now,” Dillashaw said following his latest victory at UFC 227.

The win definitely puts Dillashaw in an enviable position as the reigning and defending bantamweight champion after dispatching Garbrandt in back-to-back fights.

Following his win, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan quickly asked Dillashaw about his interest in potentially facing new flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, who said he wanted the winner of the UFC 227 main event.

“Bring it baby, let’s do this,” Dillashaw said in response.

As much as the champion versus champion fight might interest Dillashaw, there are plenty of options available to him in the bantamweight division as well. A rematch against former champion Dominick Cruz could be an interesting matchup after Dillashaw lost a very close decision to him in their last fight.

There are also a pair of hungry contenders named Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao who have been champing at the bit trying to get an opportunity to fight for the title as Dillashaw will now look ahead towards what’s next in his reign as the king of the bantamweights.