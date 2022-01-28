Sully Cauley looking to put himself on the map at Bellator 273

Not only did the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic cause issues for light-heavyweight Sully Cauley’s consistency in fighting, but once he was able to fight, other issues crept up, only allowing for him to fight once in 2021.

As Cauley explains, he would have liked to have seen more action, but non-coronavirus medical issues kept that from happening.

“I would have liked to have been a little bit busy in 2021,” Cauley told MMAWeekly.com. “Everyone ‘s been having a tough time getting fights because of Covid, and then when it kind of came time to fight I had a couple injuries pop up, so it was frustrating, but I was happy at the end of the year to get one in.

“To be able to get a win in front of my home town was a big moment in my career thus far and really awesome.”

Since turning pro in late 2020, Cauley feels like he’s made massive strides in his game and become more than just a grappler.

“I’ve developed so much these last couple years,” said Cauley. “I feel like I’m getting better all the time. I think I’ve proven in my first couple fights that I’m not just a wrestler anymore, I have pretty dangerous striking skills and am a well-rounded fighter now.”

In Phoenix, Arizona, this Saturday, Cauley (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Ben Parrish (5-1) in a 205-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 273.

‘Parrish has a winning record; he’s got a little hype behind him, so I think this is a great opportunity for me to put myself on the map with some fans who know who Ben Parrish is but now who I am yet,” Cauley said. “Technically I think Parrish is not to be overlooked. He’s a tough kid and is very game. I don’t think he’s the type of guy who is going to crumple under the pressure or quit.

“He has some power in his hands but I don’t think he’s a masterful striker or grappler anywhere. While I don’t see this being an easy fight, I think I can show some things and get him out of there.”

Then it comes to his 2022, Cauley’s most important goal is to stay focused on each fight as it comes and not get too caught up in what could happen outside of them.

“I really try to take it one fight at a time,” said Cauley. “I don’t overlook anybody. I train as absolutely hard as my body will tolerate for every fight to make sure I’m ready for any and all eventualities.

“I’m a multi-fight contract now, so that means I’m going to be busy. I’m going to take it one fight at a time, be as possibly ready as I can for each one, and get it done.”