Strawweight Champ Virna Jandiroba Faces Janaisa Morandin at Invicta FC 31

Invicta Fighting Championships on Thursday announced the fight card for Invicta FC 31, headlined by a highly-anticipated strawweight title tilt between two of Brazil’s best.

Invicta FC 31 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 1, from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., and in the night’s main event, undefeated Virna “Carcará” Jandiroba (13-0) defends her Invicta FC strawweight strap against challenger Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin (10-1).

Jandiroba captured the strawweight title in March with a dominating performance against MIZUKI at Invicta FC 28. Known as a submission specialist, the Brazilian champion has made seven opponents tap out in the first round and three more after the first five minutes.

Also hailing from Brazil, the challenger Morandin made her Invicta debut in a “Fight of the Night” battle with former champion Livia Renata Souza last August and followed it up with a dominant win over Kinberly Novaes in December.

Fan-favorite Pearl Gonzalez (8-3) returns in the co-main event, as she looks to make it two-in-a-row at flyweight – and three straight overall – when she faces Invicta newcomer Daiane “Dai Fox” Firmino (10-2).

Gonzalez has stayed busy since joining the organization, picking up two wins already this year: a decision over strawweight Kali Robbins in her Invicta debut and a first-round armbar against flyweight Bárbara Acioly in May.

Firmino has picked up wins in Brazil over notables including Ariane Lipski and Invicta veteran Mariana Morais. She enters the bout on a two-fight winning streak of her own.

Also added to Invicta FC 31:

Former bantamweight title challenger Raquel “Lionheart” Pa’aluhi (6-6) returns to battle King of the Cage veteran Shanna “The Shanimal” Young (4-0)

With two finishes and two wins in a row, strawweight Mallory Martin (3-2) hopes to maintain momentum when she clashes with Canadian striker Ashley Nichols (3-2)

Fighting out of Missouri, Kelly D’Angelo (2-2) will rally the support of the local crowd when she drops down to take on unbeaten Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt (3-3) in an atomweight affair

Powerful Helen “Iansã” Peralta (2-0) throws down with 18-year-old strawweight prospect Kay Hansen (2-1)

Featherweights Audrey Drew (1-0) and Holli “The Huntress” Salazar (1-0) will square off for their promotional debuts

The current seven-fight card for Invicta FC 31 can be found below:

Strawweight Title Bout: Virna Jandiroba (13-0) vs. Janaisa Morandin (10-1)

Flyweight Bout: Pearl Gonzalez (8-3) vs. Daiane Firmino (10-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-6) vs. Shanna Young (4-0)

Strawweight Bout: Mallory Martin (3-2) vs. Ashley Nichols (3-2)

Atomweight Bout: Kelly D’Angelo (2-2) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (3-0)

Strawweight Bout: Helen Peralta (2-0) vs. Kay Hansen (2-1)

Featherweight Bout: Audrey Drew (1-0) vs. Holli Salazar (1-0)

An additional bout is expected to be added shortly.

Invicta FC 31 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Tickets for Invicta FC 31 go on sale this Saturday, Aug. 4 via Ticketfly.com.

For more information about Invicta Fighting Championships, visit invictafc.com.