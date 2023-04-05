‘Stone Cold & Hulk Hogan’ address UFC-WWE Merger… Let the games begin!

WWE stars Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan recently addressed the UFC-WWE merger on Australian TV. Okay, so it was actually current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker on the show, not the real deals.

But following Monday’s announcement that UFC parent company Endeavor had agreed to purchase WWE and merge it with the UFC under a new, as yet unnamed parent company, Volkanovski and Whittaker’s mockery is based in real possibilities. Their skit focused on who would be the best bets to make a crossover from UFC into WWE or vice versa.

The skit is actually hilarious with both men pulling off darned good impersonations of Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan, especially considering their fighters first and performers second.

With giant images of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar in the backdrop, the skit pointed to the seriousness of the UFC-WWE merger. There are numerous opportunities for athletes from both promotions to find new avenues for success.

The UFC’s first female champion, Ronda Rousey, used her polarizing persona to usher women into the Octagon. Following a historic run as champion, she made the transition to the WWE, where her popularity only continued to increase.

Looking at it from a professional wrestler’s perspective, Brock Lesnar was one of the most successful WWE performers of all time when he transitioned into the world of real fighting. Following one bout under the Japanese fight promotion K-1 Dynamite, Lesnar made the leap to the UFC. He became the UFC heavyweight champion in just his third fight for the promotion.

Despite the mockery, there are real synergies that exist between the two sports entertainment brands. These are synergies that will develop over time, offering the stars from both promotions new opportunities.

But enough seriousness, check out this clip of Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan going off on the UFC-WWE merger…

