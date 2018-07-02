HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic Will Worry About Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones And Everything Else After UFC 226

July 2, 2018
Stipe Miocic is always up for a challenge.

That’s why the reigning and defending UFC heavyweight champion was on board when the promotion came calling to offer him a super fight against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in a bout that will headline UFC 226 this weekend.

After dispatching highly touted contender Francis Ngannou back in January, Miocic had seemingly vanquished the most logical opponents in his own division so he’s excited to test himself against arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today.

Of course, Miocic knows that he can’t avoid the questions about what comes next even before he’s stepped into the Octagon to face Cormier on Saturday night.

Rumors have swirled that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar might be cage side on Saturday night and former light heavyweight king Jon Jones has continuously flirted with the idea of moving up a division. 

What does Miocic think about the possibility of facing off with someone like Jones next? 

“I’ll fight anyone honestly,” Miocic told MMAWeekly. “But right now all I care about is July 7. That’s my main focus. We’ll worry about that after that.’

Miocic will also address his favorite part about being UFC heavyweight champion, his status as the pride of Cleveland and much more ahead of his fight at UFC 226 on Saturday night. 

 

               

