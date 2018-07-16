Stipe Miocic Wants Rematch with Daniel Cormier, Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Brock Lesnar Encounter

Stipe Miocic wants his rematch with Daniel Cormier.

That’s the message from the former UFC heavyweight champion, who suffered a first round knockout to Cormier at UFC 226 after he was the longest reigning title holder in the division’s history.

Actually, Miocic planned on asking for an immediate rematch just after he lost the title but instead he had to watch WWE superstar and former UFC champion Brock Lesnar get into the Octagon, shove Cormier before then insulting the entire heavyweight division including a personal shot at the Ohio native.

“It was a s–t show and it was disrespectful. I didn’t think that was what the UFC was all about,” Miocic said when speaking to ESPN.

“I thought they were going to interview me [after the fight] and I was going to ask for a rematch. When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here, I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?”

Lesnar is expected to face Cormier in early 2019 once he’s eligible to compete again after completing the rest of his mandatory one-year suspension following a positive drug test surrounding his last fight at UFC 200.

Lesnar will not be eligible to fight again until Jan. 8, 2019 but all indications are that he will jump the line in the heavyweight division to face Cormier with the title on the line.

Considering his win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was overturned to a no contest, Lesnar hasn’t actually won a fight inside the Octagon since 2010.

That being said, Lesnar is one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in the history of the sport and his record won’t prevent him from facing Cormier in 2019.

None of that sits well with Miocic, who believes he should be first in line to get a rematch with Cormier considering the credentials he carried into the fight.

“I want a title shot. I deserve it. [Lesnar] hasn’t fought in how long? For him to get a title shot, as I get thrown to the side? It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views,” Miocic said.

“I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my ass if you don’t think I deserve that.”

For his part, Cormier said last week that he doesn’t expect to face Miocic again but not because the former heavyweight champion doesn’t deserve it.

Cormier has planned his retirement in March 2019 around his 40th birthday and he just doesn’t believe the timing will work out for him to face Miocic again before then.

“I don’t think it will happen again because of the timing,” Cormier said. “I do believe that he’s going to be fighting for the heavyweight championship again and in the near future. There aren’t many guys in this division who can beat Stipe Miocic. So he’ll be fighting for the belt again soon.”