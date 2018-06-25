HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredStipe Miocic to Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends, I’m Here to Fight’

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

featuredCowboy Cerrone vs Leon Edwards Official; All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

Stipe Miocic to Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends, I’m Here to Fight’

June 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has nothing but the utmost respect for light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to take it easy on him when they meet at UFC 226 on July 7.

Throughout the contract signing and competing against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 27, Miocic and Cormier were not only cordial towards each other, but it would be safe to say that they were actually rather friendly.

None of that matters once they step into the Octagon, however, as Miocic points out in this exclusive interview from his home in Cleveland. 

“It’s business,” Miocic told MMAWeekly. “I always want the best for him, but unfortunately, he’s gotta fight me though. It’s business. Like I said, that’s what I signed up for.

“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to fight.”

TRENDING > Firas Zahabi Explains Why Conor McGregor Hits So Hard and Tires Out

Miocic also addresses the magnitude of this fight, which is the first of its kind in UFC history, as the heavyweight champion will take on the light heavyweight champion. That and much more in an exclusive one-on-one with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 226 in Las Vegas. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA