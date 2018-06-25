Stipe Miocic to Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends, I’m Here to Fight’

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has nothing but the utmost respect for light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to take it easy on him when they meet at UFC 226 on July 7.

Throughout the contract signing and competing against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 27, Miocic and Cormier were not only cordial towards each other, but it would be safe to say that they were actually rather friendly.

None of that matters once they step into the Octagon, however, as Miocic points out in this exclusive interview from his home in Cleveland.

“It’s business,” Miocic told MMAWeekly. “I always want the best for him, but unfortunately, he’s gotta fight me though. It’s business. Like I said, that’s what I signed up for.

“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to fight.”

Miocic also addresses the magnitude of this fight, which is the first of its kind in UFC history, as the heavyweight champion will take on the light heavyweight champion. That and much more in an exclusive one-on-one with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 226 in Las Vegas.