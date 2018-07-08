Stipe Miocic Takes Home Top Payday Despite Loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

Daniel Cormier may not have topped the list when it came to the UFC 226 fighter salaries, but he’ll surely cash in on becoming only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles simultaneously.

Cormier was guaranteed a flat $500,000 for his UFC 226 headliner with Stipe Miocic, who was guaranteed $750,000. Cormier won the fight, coupling Miocic’s heavyweight belt with his light heavyweight title.

After the fight, Cormier called out Brock Lesnar, who was in attendance. UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Cormier vs. Lesnar is the fight they fully intend to make. Cormier should see his payday skyrocket for that fight.

None of the remaining fighters on the card were close to the main eventers paydays, but Derrick Lewis took home $260,000 for his lackluster co-main event victory over Francis Ngannou.

Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis earned $284,400 for his winning effort against Michael Chiesa. Part of Pettis’ pay included $14,400 from Chiesa, which was a 30-percent fine for missing weight.

The figures in the reported UFC 226 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier took place on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fighter Salaries

Daniel Cormier: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Stipe Miocic: $750,000 (no win bonus)

Derrick Lewis: $260,000 (includes $130,000 win bonus) def. Francis Ngannou: $100,000

Mike Perry: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Paul Felder: $46,000

Anthony Pettis: $284,400 (includes $135,000 win bonus and $14,400 fine) def. Michael Chiesa: $33,600*

Khalil Rountree: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. Gokhan Saki: $85,000

Paulo Costa: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Uriah Hall: $48,000

Raphael Assuncao: $130,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Rob Font: $33,000

Drakkar Klose: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Landon Vannata: $25,000

Curtis Millender: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Max Griffin: $20,000

Daniel Hooker: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Gilbert Burns: $31,000

Emily Whitmire: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jamie Moyle: $12,000

*Chiesa missed weight and agreed to forfeit 30-percent of his purse to Pettis