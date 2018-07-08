Stipe Miocic Takes Home Top Payday Despite Loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 8, 2018
Daniel Cormier may not have topped the list when it came to the UFC 226 fighter salaries, but he’ll surely cash in on becoming only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles simultaneously.

Cormier was guaranteed a flat $500,000 for his UFC 226 headliner with Stipe Miocic, who was guaranteed $750,000. Cormier won the fight, coupling Miocic’s heavyweight belt with his light heavyweight title. 

Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier square off at UFC 226After the fight, Cormier called out Brock Lesnar, who was in attendance. UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Cormier vs. Lesnar is the fight they fully intend to make. Cormier should see his payday skyrocket for that fight.

None of the remaining fighters on the card were close to the main eventers paydays, but Derrick Lewis took home $260,000 for his lackluster co-main event victory over Francis Ngannou.

Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis earned $284,400 for his winning effort against Michael Chiesa. Part of Pettis’ pay included $14,400 from Chiesa, which was a 30-percent fine for missing weight.

The figures in the reported UFC 226 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier took place on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fighter Salaries

  • Daniel Cormier: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Stipe Miocic: $750,000 (no win bonus)
  • Derrick Lewis: $260,000 (includes $130,000 win bonus) def. Francis Ngannou: $100,000
  • Mike Perry: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Paul Felder: $46,000
  • Anthony Pettis: $284,400 (includes $135,000 win bonus and $14,400 fine) def. Michael Chiesa: $33,600*
  • Khalil Rountree: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. Gokhan Saki: $85,000
  • Paulo Costa: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Uriah Hall: $48,000
  • Raphael Assuncao: $130,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Rob Font: $33,000
  • Drakkar Klose: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Landon Vannata: $25,000
  • Curtis Millender: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Max Griffin: $20,000
  • Daniel Hooker: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Gilbert Burns: $31,000
  • Emily Whitmire: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jamie Moyle: $12,000

*Chiesa missed weight and agreed to forfeit 30-percent of his purse to Pettis

               

