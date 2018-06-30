HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic Takes His Fighting Spirit Everywhere (UFC 226 Video)

June 29, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic discusses his fighting spirit ahead of his highly anticipated bout with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

               

