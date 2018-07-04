Stipe Miocic Puts on a Blue Collar Performance at UFC 226 Workouts

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See Stipe Miocic train for his upcoming championship against Daniel Cormier at the UFC 226 open workouts in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Questions the Motivation Behind Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.