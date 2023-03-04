Stipe Miocic promised winner of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight championship in the UFC 285 main event, and the winner will take on former two-title titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Talking with former octagon foe Daniel Cormier, Miocic revealed that the fight promotion has offered him with winner between Jones and Gane for International Fight Week in July.

Cormier asked Miocic if he has anything saying that he’ll be next. “Yes. They told me. In July,” Miocic replied. “They said probably at International Fight Week. That’s what I was told.”

Stipe Miocic tells Daniel Cormier the UFC offered the winner of Jones vs. Gane for #UFC290 during International Fight Week pic.twitter.com/ni0MJfRfNF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 3, 2023

