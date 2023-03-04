HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic promised winner of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Conor McGregor UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh in

featuredConor McGregor uses UFC 285 Weigh-in to film Road House | VIDEO

Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh in MMAWeeklycom

featuredUFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso Face-Off

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh in

featuredUFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Face-Off

Stipe Miocic promised winner of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

March 4, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight championship in the UFC 285 main event, and the winner will take on former two-title titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Talking with former octagon foe Daniel Cormier, Miocic revealed that the fight promotion has offered him with winner between Jones and Gane for International Fight Week in July.

Cormier asked Miocic if he has anything saying that he’ll be next. “Yes. They told me. In July,” Miocic replied. “They said probably at International Fight Week. That’s what I was told.”

Conor McGregor uses UFC 285 Weigh-in to film Road House | VIDEO

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker