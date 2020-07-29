Stipe Miocic previews his UFC 252 trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 29, 2020
Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will fight Daniel Cormier for the third consecutive time in the UFC 254 main event on Aug. 15 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Cormier took the belt from Miocic at UFC 226 following four successful years in the light heavyweight division. Miocic then took the belt back last year at UFC 241, paying Cormier back for the knockout in their first meeting.

Miocic recently spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to discuss the history behind the trilogy, what he expects from the upcoming fight, and what it was like having to train for the trilogy bout during a global pandemic.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

