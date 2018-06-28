Stipe Miocic on Daniel Cormier: ‘He Has Never Seen Anything Like Me’

Stipe Miocic is a man of few words but what he says counts.

In the lead up to his champion versus champion showdown at UFC 226, Daniel Cormier has talked a lot about how he likes the stylistic matchup that he’s about to face while reminding the world that he’s undefeated as a heavyweight.

Miocic won’t argue with Cormier’s past accomplishments because he’s been as impressed as anybody with what the former two-time Olympian has done during his career.

That being said, Miocic promises that no matter what Cormier believes, he’s about to face a whole different kind of animal on July 7.

“I think DC’s an amazing fighter. Heavyweight or light heavyweight, he’s fought the best guys in the world. He’s beat the best guys in the world. He’s fought amazing fighters, top guys, so I know he’s going to bring it July 7,” Miocic said when speaking to MMAWeekly in Cleveland.

“But like I said, he hasn’t fought anything like me. He has never seen anything like me yet. He’ll find out.”

Check out the rest of the exclusive interview with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic where he addresses the stylistic matchup against Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 226 next weekend.