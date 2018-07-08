Stipe Miocic Makes No Excuses, Focused on Fatherhood Next

Of course Stipe Miocic was disappointed to lose to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas, relinquishing his heavyweight championship in the process. But despite all the disappointment, Miocic has bigger things to look forward to before he begins the process of assessing his career and mapping his way back to the title.

Speaking to the media at the UFC 226 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday night, Miocic made no excuses for his loss to Cormier, but immediately shifted his focus to fatherhood with his child due to be born at any moment.