Stipe Miocic learned his father was declared cancer free the day of UFC 241 (The Thrill & The Agony)

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 was a rollercoaster of emotion, particularly for Stipe Miocic.

Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after nearly three years on the sidelines to get the better of Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. It was a strong performance by Diaz that elevated his popularity to an entirely new level. UFC president Dana White declared Diaz’s stardom on par with that of Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor.

Miocic had been out of the Octagon for more than a year, awaiting a rematch with Daniel Cormier, the man who took the heavyweight belt from him.

Early on in their UFC 241 main event, it appeared as if Cormier would keep a grip on the belt, perhaps walking off into the sunset with it wrapped around his waist. Miocic dug deep and then dug his massive hands into Cormier’s ribs, softening the champion up for the finishing blows, putting Cormier on the canvas late in the fourth round.

Not only did Miocic win his belt back, as he was celebrating his victory backstage at UFC 241, he learned that his father had been declared cancer free.

Dana White: Nate Diaz is a Conor McGregor-Ronda Rousey level star

