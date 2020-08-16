Stipe Miocic: ‘I totally poked Daniel Cormier in the eye’ (UFC 252 Post-Fight)

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defeated former dual-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in their headlining rubber match at UFC 252 on Saturday.

There were fouls committed during the bout, but one left visible damage to Cormier’s eye. Miocic addressed the eye poke during the event’s post-fight press conference at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas following the fight.

