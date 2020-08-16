HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I totally poked Daniel Cormier in the eye’ (UFC 252 Post-Fight)

featuredFormer dual-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier retires

Stipe Miocic punches Daniel Cormier at UFC 252

featuredStipe Miocic defends heavyweight belt at UFC 252, Daniel Cormier retires

UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier live results

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Live Results

Stipe Miocic: ‘I totally poked Daniel Cormier in the eye’ (UFC 252 Post-Fight)

August 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defeated former dual-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in their headlining rubber match at UFC 252 on Saturday.

There were fouls committed during the bout, but one left visible damage to Cormier’s eye. Miocic addressed the eye poke during the event’s post-fight press conference at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas following the fight.

TRENDING > Virna Jandiroba and Daniel Pineda led charge on UFC 252 post-fight bonuses

Dana White addresses likelihood of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for UFC heavyweight title

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA