Stipe Miocic: ‘I think I deserved a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou’

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was defeated by Francis Ngannou in his last outing, losing by knockout at UFC 260 in March.

Miocic holds a win over Ngannou. He handed Ngannou his first career loss at UFC 220 in January 2018. Ngannou evened the score with Miocic at UFC 260 in March. “The Predator” wasn’t ready to defend his title in the timeframe that the fight promotion wanted and an interim heavyweight championship bout was booked between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Gane defeated Lewis to capture the interim belt at UFC 265 in August. Miocic wasn’t asked to compete for the interim title.

“I would have loved for them to ask me. I feel like – I understand what the UFC is doing. It’s business, but at the same time I think I deserved a trilogy fight (with Nagannou),” Miocic said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Colby Covington leaked the injury to Jorge Masvidal which forced UFC 269 cancellation

“I wasn’t even asked for the interim fight,” he said. “I would have been nice to have been asked.”

Miocic holds the record for the most successful UFC heavyweight title defenses. He’s received the most performance-based fighter bonuses in the heavyweight division’s history.

“I feel like I’m deserving of a trilogy fight. Everyone else has gotten one except me,” Miocic said. “I really want that trilogy fight. That was mine. I want it back.”

Conor McGregor says he’s fighting for lightweight title when he returns ‘Deal with that’