Stipe Miocic hints at possibility of signing with ONE Championship

It has been a rough several months for former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

First, Miocic lost his heavyweight title in a second round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March at UFC 260.

After that, a rematch for Miocic was not even discussed.

The narrative surrounding who was next for Ngannou immediately jumped to either a superfight with Jon Jones or a rematch with no. 2 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis.

With no rematch in sight for Miocic, and now an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane scheduled for UFC 265, it appears Miocic has grown frustrated with the UFC.

In an Instagram post, ONE Championship posted a photo with the caption, “Who should Chatri sign to ONE Championship? Nominate yourself or a fighter you know via the link in our bio 👉 @onechampionship”

Miocic commented on the post with a series of emojis.

Jon Jones posts training footage hitting pads | Video

A profile with the name @MMAbettingclub, responded to Miocic’s comment and said, “Dana said he’d give you the winner of Derrick/ Ngannou ?”

Miocic then replied, “I shouldn’t have to wait for a winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time… we’re 1:1 but DC got instant rematches and trilogies against me?”

Regardless of whether or not Miocic will get another opportunity for the heavyweight title somewhere down the line, it is clear that Miocic is not pleased with the promotion.

Jake Paul says he’s in talks to box Conor McGregor: ‘I’m the money fight’