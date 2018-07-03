Stipe Miocic Gives His Thoughts on LeBron James Leaving Cleveland for L.A.

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 3, 2018
LeBron James has at least one Cleveland champion on his side as he leaves the Cavaliers to sign a new four year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who was a frequent guest of the Cavaliers throughout their playoff runs these past couple of years, talked about James’ exit after announcing his new deal on Sunday.

While Miocic will always stay loyal to his hometown Cavaliers, he has no ill will towards James making the decision to leave Cleveland in favor of Los Angeles.

Unlike the last time James decided to leave Cleveland in 2010, Miocic says that the four-time league MVP delivered exactly what he promised when he came home to Ohio a few years ago so he doesn’t owe anybody anything as he makes his exit this time around.

“It is what it is. I’m not mad at all,” Miocic said about James on Monday. “It’s best for him, whatever he wants. It’s his legacy, not mine. I’m not his dad. Listen nothing but the best for him. He brought a title back [to Cleveland] like he said he would. Can’t be mad at the guy.

“It’s whatever he wants. It’s his decision, not mine. At least he didn’t wait until the end like he did the last time. At least he did it right away.”

While James was largely vilified by the city of Cleveland and its fans when he left the team previously his exit this time still hurt but the sting wasn’t nearly as bad after delivering a championship in 2016.

Prior to that, the Cavaliers had never won an NBA title.

It’s not likely the Cavs will be competing for another title any time soon but they’ll certainly have their hometown UFC champion rooting for them no matter what.

 

               

