Stipe Miocic Gets Feisty with Reporters at Open Workouts (UFC 226 Scrum)

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has always had a razor-sharp sense of humor, but as he gets closer to fight time that razor generally gets a little bit sharper.

Miocic’s wit was on display at the UFC 226 Open Workouts on Wednesday in Las Vegas, as the champ fielded questions about his pending fight with Daniel Cormier, his future, and Cleveland’s hometown hero LeBron James moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.