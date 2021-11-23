Stipe Miocic down to welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants his next fight to be a trilogy against Francis Ngannou or to welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division.

Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title in May 2020 to pursue a championship run in the heavyweight class. He’s yet to compete due to contractual disagreements with the fight promotion, but is expected to return to the Octagon sometime next year.

Miocic says that the UFC wanted to book a fight between the two but Jones didn’t want to take it.

“I’m down. I don’t think he wanted it. I don’t know the whole story,” Miocic said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I know he wants a title shot. I know he’s talking about being one of the greatest of all time, but he’s still got to wait your order.”

Stipe Miocic: ‘I think I deserved a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou’

Miocic meets with the UFC brass in the coming weeks. He wants the trilogy bout with Ngannou more than anything. If Gane defeats Ngannou, Miocic would like to be next in line. If he’s unable to secure a title bout in his next outing, Miocic would be like to be Jon Jones’ first heavyweight opponent.

Regardless who he faces next, Miocic plans to be a three-time UFC heavyweight champion by the end of 2022.