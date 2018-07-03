Stipe Miocic Didn’t Initially Jump at the Daniel Cormier Superfight

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

When Saturday’s UFC 226 headliner, the superfight between the heavyweight champion and the light heavyweight titleholder, first was proposed, Stipe Miocic didn’t immediately say yes.

Miocic, the UFC heavyweight champion, wasn’t afraid of jumping in the Octagon, but being a devout family man and with his wife being pregnant, he didn’t want to just say yes to a fight without discussing how his wife would handle the situation. He would be preoccupied with not only an intense fight camp, but the commitment to be a coach and film on The Ultimate Fighter.

“I didn’t want to do it. My wife is pregnant; I wanted to be sure that it was okay with her,” Miocic said at a recent UFC 226 media luncheon in Los Angeles. “She’s the boss. She’s carrying our child. I wanted to make sure that it was good with her. Wanted to make sure that it was okay for me to leave, make sure that it was right.”

Mioic didn’t want to simply assume that his wife would be okay with him spending the majority of his time devoted to a fight and not necessarily their unborn child and her needs as an expecting mother.

At the end of the day, they decided that it was an opportunity that Miocic should embrace and here we are, just days away from one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Miocic could extend his record as the winningest champion in UFC history, while doing it against a man that is also one of the most decorated fighters the sport has ever seen.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.