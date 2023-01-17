Stipe Miocic calls for the winner of Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is eyeing a match against the winner of the UFC 285 main between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jones and Gane are scheduled to meet on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the vacant heavyweight championship. Miocic hasn’t fought since March 2021 when he lost the title to Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was released by the fight promotion after a lengthy failed contract negotiation.

UFC 285 will be Jones’ anticipated return to the octagon after three years away from competition. Miocic wants another crack at heavyweight gold against the winner.

“March 4th – I like it. I got winner in July” Miocic wrote on Twitter.

March 4th – I like it.



I got winner in July. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) January 15, 2023

Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return