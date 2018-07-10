Stipe Miocic Calls for a Rematch with Daniel Cormier

After losing the UFC heavyweight title, Stipe Miocic wants a rematch with Daniel Cormier before the new champ rides off into the sunset.

Cormier made history at UFC 226 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, becoming only the second fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously. Having already been the UFC light heavyweight champion, he added Miocic’s strap and scalp to his collection.

It took him the better part of the opening round of what was scheduled to be a five-round bout, but Cormier toppled the much taller and lengthier Miocic, and then finished him with a flurry of punches.

Cormier ended Miocic’s winning streak at six, which included a record three heavyweight title defenses. Now, Miocic wants an opportunity to get his belt back.

“Congrats to DC. Didn’t get the chance to say it in the cage, but let’s dance again and get a rematch before you call it a career,” Miocic wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“Thanks to my coaches and team. Being the greatest heavyweight in UFC history is a career-long journey and doesn’t end here. I’m more motivated than ever to return and show you! Just wait.”

It’s hard to tell if Miocic will get the opportunity to regain the belt from Cormier, however. After winning the belt, Cormier called Brock Lesnar to the cage to hype up what is expected to be his first title defense. The WWE Universal Champion re-joined the USADA testing pool on July 3 and will likely be Cormier’s next fight. Lesnar must remain in the testing pool, providing clean results, for the next six months before he would be allowed back in the Octagon.

That would likely mean Cormier vs. Lesnar sometime in January or February of next year. With Cormier saying he fully intends to retire on or before his fortieth birthday on March 20, 2019, that doesn’t allow for much time to squeeze in a rematch with Miocic.