HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Johnson

featuredUFC Moncton Weigh-in Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith Set, but Michael Johnson Fails to Make Weight

Anthony Smith UFC Hambrug preview

featuredAnthony Smith Not Impressed by Volkan Oezdemir, Plans to Call for Title Shot with a Win

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 Early Weigh-in

featuredMcGregor, Nurmagomedov Indefinitely Suspended Pending Full Hearing, Portion of Fight Purse Released

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, October 24: Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaps Up Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Sticking to Game Plan Key for Jesse Strader at Combate Americas 25

October 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Since turning pro in September of 2017, bantamweight prospect Jesse Strader has done just about everything he can to start his career off on the right foot.

So far in three bouts, Strader has gone undefeated, picking up wins in a variety of ways in the process.

“My first year as a pro has been great so far,” Strader told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s gone a lot better than I ever planned, that’s for sure. I’m really excited to see where it goes from here.

“My hard work pays off. So far I have a knockout, a TKO and a really good Fight of the Night type of (unanimous decision) fight. I’ve had three pro fights so far and they’ve all gone almost perfect.”

Not only does Strader see the strides he’s made in the development of his skillset over the past year, but he also sees his maturity in his mentality in his fights as well.

“It’s definitely improved as far as being able to adjust inside of a fight, and also being able to continue to keep composure,” said Strader. “Those are areas that really stand out in my growth as a mixed martial artist for sure. “

On Friday, Strader (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Marcelo Rojo (14-5) in a main card 135-pound bout at Combate Americas 25 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Brock Lesnar Still Targeted for Early 2019 Return to the UFC

“(Rojo) has quite a few more fights than me professionally, but I think it’s a good match up,” Strader said. “He’s well-rounded, but I think that if I stick to my game plan and make it my fight I think I can come out victorious in this one as well.”

Now that he’s got an opportunity to showcase his skills in an international organization, Strader does have an idea of where he wants to go, but he knows he has to remain malleable as the MMA game can change at any minute.

“I think we do have an overall goal for the year, but at the same time, especially in this business, nothing is ever set in stone,” said Strader. “We have goals that we want to reach, but at the same time we’re ready to roll with the punches and adjust to what we have to.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA