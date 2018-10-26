Sticking to Game Plan Key for Jesse Strader at Combate Americas 25

Since turning pro in September of 2017, bantamweight prospect Jesse Strader has done just about everything he can to start his career off on the right foot.

So far in three bouts, Strader has gone undefeated, picking up wins in a variety of ways in the process.

“My first year as a pro has been great so far,” Strader told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s gone a lot better than I ever planned, that’s for sure. I’m really excited to see where it goes from here.

“My hard work pays off. So far I have a knockout, a TKO and a really good Fight of the Night type of (unanimous decision) fight. I’ve had three pro fights so far and they’ve all gone almost perfect.”

Not only does Strader see the strides he’s made in the development of his skillset over the past year, but he also sees his maturity in his mentality in his fights as well.

“It’s definitely improved as far as being able to adjust inside of a fight, and also being able to continue to keep composure,” said Strader. “Those are areas that really stand out in my growth as a mixed martial artist for sure. “

On Friday, Strader (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Marcelo Rojo (14-5) in a main card 135-pound bout at Combate Americas 25 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“(Rojo) has quite a few more fights than me professionally, but I think it’s a good match up,” Strader said. “He’s well-rounded, but I think that if I stick to my game plan and make it my fight I think I can come out victorious in this one as well.”

Now that he’s got an opportunity to showcase his skills in an international organization, Strader does have an idea of where he wants to go, but he knows he has to remain malleable as the MMA game can change at any minute.

“I think we do have an overall goal for the year, but at the same time, especially in this business, nothing is ever set in stone,” said Strader. “We have goals that we want to reach, but at the same time we’re ready to roll with the punches and adjust to what we have to.”