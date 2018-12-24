Steven Siler Looking at PFL Million-Dollar Rematch with Lance Palmer as Any Other Fight

Though he has had a 14-year, 50-fight career, this past October was the first time featherweight Steven Siler had ever competed twice in one night.

As part of the Professional Fighters League’s inaugural 145-pound playoffs, Siler was able to pick up two wins and earn himself a shot at a championship and one million dollars.

“In the first one I felt really good against (Nazareno) Malegarie,” Siler told MMAWeekly.com. “I knew I had the first round locked up, so I just wanted to make sure I didn’t break my hand or do something stupid in the second round. I wanted to make sure I didn’t make a mistake or anything.

“(Alexandre) de Almeida was a crazy fight. I feel like I was really controlling the fight. I wasn’t really too bothered by the (illegal) upkick, but then he came down with the hammerfist to the side of my head and that’s what rocked me. Why continue to fight and give him an advantage for cheating and let him possibly get lucky and move on after landing a couple of cheap shots?”

With the wins, Siler moves on to the featherweight championship finals just a couple months later. While some fighters might not enjoy such a hectic schedule, for Siler it’s been a great experience to stay as active as the PFL has kept him this year.

“We always know who we are fighting and where we’re fighting at all times,” said Siler. “It’s different elsewhere where you can get a call on short notice or if you’re fighting three weeks from now, three months from now or even the rest of the year. I think this format has been amazing for me.”

On December 31 in New York City, New York, Siler (32-17-1) will face Lance Palmer (16-3) in a rematch of their 2017 bout in a million dollar 145-pound championship main card bout at PFL 2018: Championships.

“I know what he’s capable of,” Siler said of Palmer. “I have watched the first fight over again and saw how he was shooting on me and how he mixed the takedowns up.

“I’m a different me than I was in that first fight anyway. I have a head coach again, I have a camp behind me, and I’m not doing this by myself. I have a whole team behind me who has been preparing me for this.”

For Siler, the money and the title are important, but he’s not going to let that affect him going into his bout with Palmer, and as already begun thinking about what’s to come for himself in 2019.

“Every fight is a fight anyway; there’s always going to be money on the line,” said Siler. “I’m going to treat this like any other fight. I always want to get the W.

“We’re going to do this again next year. (PFL’s) Carlos Silva said the next season starts in May. I’ll have time to relax and spend time with family. But in 2019 I’ll be back in the PFL getting ready for the first round fights.”