Steve Mowry Excited to Showcase His Skills at Bellator 205

Having been two years since he first made the move to the pro ranks, heavyweight prospect Steve Mowry has very little to be disappointed about.

In four bouts, Mowry has managed to win all of them, picking up finishes by both TKO and submissions in the process.

“They’ve all been victories, so I can’t complain too much,” Mowry told MMAWeekly.com. “Looking back there are some things I would have liked to be better at, but I’m making progress and am getting better. I’m growing as a fighter and more importantly as a man.

“I know a lot of people wake up every day wishing they could have done things differently, but that’s no something I can say for myself. I wake up every day loving what I do and the people I surround myself with. It’s had its ups and downs, but I really can’t complain.”

In terms of his development, Mowry feels like he’s grown a lot the last two years in a way that is consistent with the plan he has had for his growth.

“It’s definitely a completely different animal, but not in a sense that it’s been a total overhaul,” said Mowry. “I’m really happy with the direction I’m going in. I came down and joined the Blackzilians, and the vision I had for myself and skillset is the skillset I feel I’m developing now.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot from my last fight until now, let alone the last two years. I feel like I’m growing and developing and changing every day.”

At Bellator 205 on Friday in Boise, Idaho, Mowry (4-0) will face his toughest test yet when he takes on fellow undefeated fighter Ben Moa (4-0) in a main card heavyweight bout.

“I feel like I’m skilled enough and have put in the proper work effort and have done the right things,” Mowry said. “I changed a lot of things up in camp to become a fulltime fighter. This was the first time I was able to take time off of work and really devote (the time) to fighting.

“In terms of the match-up I just feel I need to show up and do the things I’ve been working on.”

Now in a promotion like Bellator, Mowry is eager to see where he can take his career, but first he has to get past Moa, so for now his focus is strictly on that fight.

“It’s exciting to showcase my skills at the next level, but at the end of the day I enjoy the competition aspect of it,” said Mowry. “It’s another day to prove myself on another stage.

“I’m worried about getting the win on September 21 and then we’ll see what happens.”