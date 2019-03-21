Stephen Thompson: ‘I expect some straight-up ninja stuff’ from Anthony Pettis

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stephen Thompson being the southern gentleman that he is didn’t really have much bad to say about his UFC on ESPN+ 6 headlining opponent Anthony Pettis, but admitted, they are fighting for the ninja belt on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

He knows what is on the line, however.

With Kamaru Usman taking the welterweight belt from Tyron Woodley recently, it cleared the way for a quicker path to another title shot for Thompson, but he’s got to get past Pettis first.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping had ‘absolutely zero idea’ the UFC was putting him into the Hall of Fame

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.